Chiefs' Mahomes making MVP bid with more balanced approach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has always pushed the boundaries of what is possible on the field.

And plenty of times over five seasons as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, a line was crossed that led to some admonishment from Andy Reid.

Over the past two years, though, those mistakes have become increasingly rare.

Mahomes still takes it to the limit — trying to fit a throw into a tight window, or make the impossible play, or push the ball downfield when the check-down is wide open.

But he has a better grasp of how far to go without stepping over the line, and the result has been an MVP-caliber season that just might be the finest of his career.

After going 36 of 41 for 336 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday in Houston, Mahomes is on pace to surpass Peyton Manning's NFL record of 5,477 yards set during his 2013 MVP season with the Broncos, albeit during a 17-game season.

“I want to always have that aggressiveness in me. That's what got me here and who I am,” Mahomes explained Tuesday, as the newly crowned AFC West champions turned their attention to Saturday's visit from the Seahawks.

“But you have to find that spot where you're still aggressive but take what you can underneath,” Mahomes continued.

“I always want to be pushing it to where it's right at the edge. That's who I am. It gives guys a chance to make plays, and we are coached that way. Coach (Andy) Reid wants us to push it right to the limit and don't go past it.”

Even if that means taking the easy throw to running back Jerick McKinnon in the flat. Or the short gain to tight end Travis Kelce over the middle. Or the pedestrian throw to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster along the sideline.

The benefit of all those seemingly simple throws? Mahomes completed 87.8% of this throws against the...