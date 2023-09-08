iHeartRadio

Coach Dan Campbell's Lions are 1-0 with no asterisk required, and they look like a playoff contender


The Detroit Lions can bask in the afterglow of one of their biggest wins in years before getting back to work. Detroit beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 on Thursday night and don’t play again until hosting Seattle on Sept. 17. Lions coach Dan Campbell says the break is huge and worked out perfectly for the team. The Lions matched or perhaps exceeded the hype about their ascending franchise with a road win over the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
