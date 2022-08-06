Colts already seeing impact of Bradley's defensive scheme

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — DeForest Buckner always appreciated watching Gus Bradley's defenses.

It was the scheme Buckner thrived in with San Francisco, the scheme that created Seattle's “Legion of Boom," and the scheme that finally led the Raiders back to the playoffs last season.

So when Indianapolis hired Bradley as its new defensive coordinator, the Colts' top defensive tackle was thrilled to start working with the defensive mastermind. Buckner believes Bradley can turn a budding Colts defense into a championship-caliber unit.

“We’re attacking up front. We’re blowing things up, everyone else is pretty much cleaning things up behind us,” Buckner said, explaining the new philosophy. “I like that. It’s controlled chaos."

For Buckner and the other defensive linemen, it's been a slight but welcome adjustment.

Former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus expected his unit to play fast, gang up around the ball and hold each player accountable. The result: He took one of the league's worst defenses in 2017 and steadily led it to a top-10 ranking in 2020.

After Indy finished second in the league with 33 takeaways last season, the Chicago Bears hired Eberflus as head coach.

When general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich started searching for a replacement, they wanted someone with a similar approach who could make the defense even more productive.

The 56-year-old Bradley looked like the perfect fit with his preference for turning defensive linemen loose, rather than asking them to read and react.

But Reich had one more move — hiring the affable John Fox as senior defensive consultant. Fox lost two Super Bowls as a head coach, including to Bradley's Seahawks defense in February 2014.

“Here’s what I appreciate about the...