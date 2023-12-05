Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland shrugs off blip in historic season as Eagles await
Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland has gone from pick-6s to getting picked apart in his breakthrough NFL season. Bland has set the record for interception returns for a touchdown in a season with five. Then a week later he gets burned for 107 yards on two plays in the first quarter against Seattle's D.K. Metcalf. Bland bounced back with his NFL-leading eighth interception in the second half. Bland hasn't changed his low-key persona while making NFL history. He also hasn't been flustered by the rough week against the Seahawks as Dallas prepares for an anticipated rematch with Philadelphia.
Vees hosting Teddy & Toque Toss SaturdayThe Vees encourage fans to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal.
Warriors Applebee snags BCHL's 1st star of weekThe BC Hockey League announced their Three Stars of the Week with West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Rorke Applebee earning 1st star honours from the week of November 26th to December 2nd.
Submissions Now Open to 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture ExhibitThe call for artists to apply to participate in the 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is now open.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Eby's NDP have broken BCIn British Columbia, a province once celebrated for its robust public services and quality of life, a crisis looms large, rooted in governmental mismanagement, short-sighted policies, and a lack of collaborative leadership.
Alert remains in place while rock remediation wraps upThe State of Local Emergency declared on November 21 has been rescinded but an evacuation alert for 27 homes remains in place.