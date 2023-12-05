Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland shrugs off blip in historic season as Eagles await

Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland has gone from pick-6s to getting picked apart in his breakthrough NFL season. Bland has set the record for interception returns for a touchdown in a season with five. Then a week later he gets burned for 107 yards on two plays in the first quarter against Seattle's D.K. Metcalf. Bland bounced back with his NFL-leading eighth interception in the second half. Bland hasn't changed his low-key persona while making NFL history. He also hasn't been flustered by the rough week against the Seahawks as Dallas prepares for an anticipated rematch with Philadelphia.