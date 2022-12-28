Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans

Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas.

Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed.

The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will play the Jaguars (7-8) for the AFC South in the regular-season finale regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys.

The banged-up Titans are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and their main concern should be staying healthy.

Dallas is a 10 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a layup.

COWBOYS, 30-13

New York Jets (minus 2 1/2) at Seattle

Mike White returns to try to rescue the season for the Jets (7-8). The Seahawks (7-8) are still battling for a playoff spot, too. Seattle is a tough place to play for a quarterback making his seventh career start.

UPSET SPECIAL: SEAHAWKS, 20-19

Miami (plus 2 1/2) at New England

Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol and the Dolphins (8-7) have lost four straight. The Patriots (7-8) were a fumble inside the 5 away from beating the Bengals last week.

BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 23-17

Minnesota (plus 3) at Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (7-8) are making an improbable push for the playoffs. The Vikings (12-3) have won an NFL-record 11 games by one score. Their only double-digit victory came over the Packers in Week 1.

PACKERS, 27-23

Carolina (plus 3) at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady already lost to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has a shot to lead the Panthers (6-9) to an NFC South title starting with a win over the Buccaneers (7-8). Tampa Bay has to...