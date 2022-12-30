Curry, Henry, Kupp, Judge among most bet-on athletes of 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Did you win money betting on Saint Peter's, the longest-of-longshots men's college basketball team that got to the Elite Eight in the national championship tournament this year?

If so, you've got plenty of company.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, customers won more money betting on Saint Peter's than on any other team in 2022. And the Peacocks' 67-64 victory over Purdue on March 25 was the top-winning game for customers at BetMGM.

Did you lose money betting on the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers or the Alabama Crimson Tide? Plenty of others did too.

Several of the nation's leading sportsbooks provided year-end data to The Associated Press giving a look at how people bet in 2022. None would provide actual dollar figures, terming that proprietary information.

Other moneymakers for DraftKings included North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kansas and Providence in the NCAA tournament; and the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders in the NFL.

Big money-losers for DraftKings customers included the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who did not even qualify for the playoffs in an injury-marred 2022 season; the Denver Broncos, a trendy pre-season Super Bowl pick whose trade for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has backfired in a 4-11 season so far; the struggling Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Brady's former team, the New England Patriots; the Miami Dolphins; and the NBA's Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

In terms of the total amount of money wagered, Golden State's Steph Curry was the most bet-on player of 2022 for DraftKings, followed by the Rams' Cooper Kupp, the reigning Super Bowl MVP; the Yankees' Aaron Judge, the American League MVP; the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry; Kansas City Chiefs...