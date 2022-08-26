Dallas 27, Seattle 26
|Seattle
|10
|3
|7
|6
|—
|26
|Dallas
|0
|10
|10
|7
|—
|27
Sea_FG Myers 53, 8:30.
Sea_Hart 35 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 3:46.Second Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 28, 10:04.
Sea_FG Myers 29, 5:23.
Dal_Fehoko 1 pass from Grier (Maher kick), 1:14.Third Quarter
Sea_Dallas 1 run (Myers kick), 9:19.
Dal_FG Maher 35, 4:59.
Dal_B.Smith 8 pass from Grier (Maher kick), 2:07.Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 28, 12:12.
Sea_FG Myers 28, 6:16.
Dal_Hendershot 14 pass from DiNucci (Maher kick), 4:07.
