Dallas 27, Seattle 26

Seahawks_450
Seattle 10 3 7 6 26
Dallas 0 10 10 7 27
First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 53, 8:30.

Sea_Hart 35 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 3:46.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 28, 10:04.

Sea_FG Myers 29, 5:23.

Dal_Fehoko 1 pass from Grier (Maher kick), 1:14.

Third Quarter

Sea_Dallas 1 run (Myers kick), 9:19.

Dal_FG Maher 35, 4:59.

Dal_B.Smith 8 pass from Grier (Maher kick), 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 28, 12:12.

Sea_FG Myers 28, 6:16.

Dal_Hendershot 14 pass from DiNucci (Maher kick), 4:07.

