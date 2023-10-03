Daniel Jones sacked 10 times as Giants show little in 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

The New York Giants are looking nothing like the team that made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. They are off to a 1-3 start after a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks' defense tied a franchise record with 11 sacks, including 10 against quarterback Daniel Jones. Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon broke the game open late in the third quarter with a 97-yard interception return of Jones' pass intended for Parris Campbell. New York faces a tough task with road games against Miami and Buffalo the next two weeks.