Denver Broncos bench QB Russell Wilson and will turn to Jarrett Stidham
Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
-
RCMP looking for owner of Rolex found on Water StreetOn December 22, 2023, a good Samaritan visited the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment to hand over a what appears to be a genuine Rolex watch discovered outside a popular restaurant in the 1300 block of Water Street, downtown Kelowna earlier that day.
-
RCMP provide update on December 21 vehicle collision in Lake CountryAt approximately 5:30 p.m. on December 21, 2023 multiple responders from the Lake Country RCMP, Fire Department and Emergency Health Services attended a chain reaction vehicle crash involving eight vehicles at the intersection Highway 97 and Berry Road in Lake Country.
-
Warriors Wilson commits to Robert Morris UniversityThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Trent Wilson (’04) has committed to Robert Morris University.
-
-
-
-
-
-