Denver Broncos inform QB Russell Wilson they'll release him when new league year begins
The Denver Broncos on Monday told Russell Wilson they’re going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. Wilson went 11-19 in Denver. He had an awful first season under Nathaniel Hackett, but bounced back last season under Sean Payton. However, Payton benched Wilson for the final two games of the season. Wilson is 35 years old and is entering his 13th NFL season in 2024.
Kelowna RCMP seeking suspect in grandparent scamThis individual was last seen leaving a building in the 1300 block of Ellis Street in Downtown Kelowna after meeting with an elderly woman to pick up money.
Mayors Column - Water ManagmentMayor Tom Dyas Navigating Water Management
MP Report: ArriveCan App ScandalRead the latest column from Kelowna—Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.
Structure Fire at 1000 block of Bernard AveAt approximately 4:00 am this morning the Kelowna Fire Dept responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Bernard Ave.
Mayor Tom Dyas: Navigating Water ManagementRead the latest column from Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.
