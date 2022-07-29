DK Metcalf says he bluffed Seahawks during contract talks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Now that the deal was signed and DK Metcalf had the security and financial reward he was seeking, Seattle’s young wide receiver could acknowledge he played some games with the Seahawks through the negotiation process.

“I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to (GM) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said with a chuckle. “I wasn’t leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I’m glad that we got something done."

Metcalf became the latest in a line of wide receivers to land big new contracts when he signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks on Friday. The deal will pay him up to $72 million, includes $58 million guaranteed, and keeps him wrapped up through the 2025 season.

Getting an extension done with Metcalf was an offseason priority even with the Seahawks embarking on an offensive rebuild following the trade of Russell Wilson. The team has viewed him as a part of its core almost from the time he was selected in the second round in 2019.

“We knew he was a guy that was going to be here, we had to have here for a long time in order for us to provide for the (fans) a championship team,” Schneider said.

Schneider said negotiations on Metcalf’s extension began in Indianapolis during the NFL combine, which was also when talks between the Seahawks and Broncos on the Wilson trade kicked into gear.

The Metcalf negotiations lingered into the start of training camp and included Metcalf skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. But Schneider praised Metcalf’s patience and professionalism throughout.

While Metcalf’s deal was getting done, a slew of other wide receivers signed big contracts. Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and Michael...