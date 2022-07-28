DK Metcalf watches as Seahawks QB competition gets underway

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf was a spectator because of his ongoing contract extension talks, but it allowed him a pretty good view of the biggest question facing the Seattle Seahawks on the first day of training camp.

Metcalf watched as Geno Smith took the first round of snaps with Seattle’s No. 1 offense on the opening day of camp on Wednesday. Smith getting the nod on the first day was expected and Seattle coach Pete Carroll again proclaimed Smith as the leader in the competition with Drew Lock as the replacement for Russell Wilson.

But the quarterback competition will be a long, drawn out battle expected to last throughout the preseason. The more urgent matter for Seattle is the situation with Metcalf and how long the current contract stalemate may last.

When Seattle broke from minicamp in June — a mandatory event that Metcalf skipped — there seemed to be optimism a deal would be reached. And while Metcalf reported to camp to avoid being fined, there is still no agreement in place that would keep Metcalf in Seattle beyond this season.

“We were hoping so. We were hoping, so we shot for it,” Carroll said of having a deal already in place before the start of camp. “We’re right there now, and there’s a lot of work being done like right now.”

Metcalf and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel are the last of a class of wide receivers in line for new contracts in an offseason filled with deals for pass catchers.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him about $3.99 million for the upcoming season. He would seem to be in line for an extension in the ballpark of what A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp and other wide receivers have received this offseason.

Carroll noted that Metcalf is fully recovered from offseason foot surgery, so his absence from...