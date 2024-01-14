Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game on Peacock sets streaming record with average of 23 million viewers

Saturday night’s AFC wild-card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Peacock set a record for the most-watched event on a streaming service. According to Nielsen, the Chiefs’ 26-7 victory in frigid temperatures averaged 23 million viewers on Peacock, NFL+ and on NBC affiliates in Kansas City and Miami. Nielsen also reported Sunday night that the game had a total reach of 27.6 million. Fans had to pay for a Peacock subscription, which starts at $5.99, to watch the game. That move generated no shortage of complaints from fans. Nonetheless, the audience total was higher than for two of the previous three Saturday night wild-card games shown on NBC.