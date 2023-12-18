Drew Lock's late touchdown pass rallies Seahawks to 20-17 victory over sliding Eagles
Drew Lock threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left to cap a 92-yard drive, and the Seattle Seahawks stunned the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17, ending a four-game skid and getting back into NFC playoff contention. Seattle rallied behind its backup quarterback, who moved the team the length of the field for its longest touchdown drive this season and found the Seahawks’ rookie first-round pick for the biggest catch of his young career. Philadelphia had one last chance, but Julian Love made his second interception of the fourth quarter, picking off Jalen Hurts’ deep pass. The Eagles dropped their third straight game.
-
RCMP request help to locate Ryan Dean TomlinsonKelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old male.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 deadThe British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
-
ICBC urges drivers to use caution over the holidays as crashes peak in DecemberDecember sees more crashes than any other month in B.C. Over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s each year, on average, 457 people are injured and two people are killed in 1,772 crashes in B.C.*
-
$61k raised by inaugural Winter Wonderland in support of JoeAnna's HouseSmiles, laughter and good cheer were on full display this weekend at the inaugural Winter Wonderland at JoeAnna’s House.
-
BC United Introduces Ron Hovanes as Candidate for Boundary-SimilkameenToday, BC United is thrilled to announce the candidacy of Ron Hovanes for Boundary-Similkameen in preparation for the upcoming provincial election, scheduled for October 2024.
-
West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard now connected to Rose Valley Water Treatment PlantToday, the City of West Kelowna has announced that the former West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems are receiving clean, safe, and reliable drinking water from the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant service.
-
$144 million to winning Thompson Okanagan lotto players in 2023It’s been an exciting year for lottery players in British Columbia with more than $859 million in total prizes paid out, including $144 million to players who redeemed winning tickets purchased in the Thompson Okanagan region.
-
keep drains FOG-free this holiday season: City of KelownaThis holiday season, residents are reminded to be kind to your home’s plumbing by disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG) properly.
-