Drew Lock starts at QB for Seahawks even with Geno Smith active; Jalen Hurts active for Eagles

Drew Lock started at quarterback for the Seahawks against the Eagles on Monday night, even though Seattle’s usual starter, Geno Smith, was active. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was active after having been listed as questionable because of an illness that prompted him to travel separately from his teammates to Seattle. Smith has a groin injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss at San Francisco. Smith’s went through his pregame routine about two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving well. But when the full team came out for pregame warmups, Lock was taking snaps and Smith was not seen on the field.