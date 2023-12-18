Drew Lock starts at QB for Seahawks even with Geno Smith active; Jalen Hurts active for Eagles
Drew Lock started at quarterback for the Seahawks against the Eagles on Monday night, even though Seattle’s usual starter, Geno Smith, was active. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was active after having been listed as questionable because of an illness that prompted him to travel separately from his teammates to Seattle. Smith has a groin injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss at San Francisco. Smith’s went through his pregame routine about two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving well. But when the full team came out for pregame warmups, Lock was taking snaps and Smith was not seen on the field.
RCMP request help to locate Ryan Dean TomlinsonKelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old male.
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 deadThe British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
ICBC urges drivers to use caution over the holidays as crashes peak in DecemberDecember sees more crashes than any other month in B.C. Over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s each year, on average, 457 people are injured and two people are killed in 1,772 crashes in B.C.*
$61k raised by inaugural Winter Wonderland in support of JoeAnna's HouseSmiles, laughter and good cheer were on full display this weekend at the inaugural Winter Wonderland at JoeAnna’s House.
BC United Introduces Ron Hovanes as Candidate for Boundary-SimilkameenToday, BC United is thrilled to announce the candidacy of Ron Hovanes for Boundary-Similkameen in preparation for the upcoming provincial election, scheduled for October 2024.
West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard now connected to Rose Valley Water Treatment PlantToday, the City of West Kelowna has announced that the former West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems are receiving clean, safe, and reliable drinking water from the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant service.
$144 million to winning Thompson Okanagan lotto players in 2023It’s been an exciting year for lottery players in British Columbia with more than $859 million in total prizes paid out, including $144 million to players who redeemed winning tickets purchased in the Thompson Okanagan region.
keep drains FOG-free this holiday season: City of KelownaThis holiday season, residents are reminded to be kind to your home’s plumbing by disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG) properly.
