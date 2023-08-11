Drew Lock throws 2 touchdown passes to lead Seahawks to a 24-13 win over Vikings

Drew Lock threw a pair of touchdowns passes, including a 19-yard strike to Jake Bobo late in the third quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 in the preseason opener for both teams. With starting quarterback Geno Smith serving as a spectator – along with most of the starters for both teams – Lock showed that the Seahawks should feel comfortable about their backup QB. Lock completed 17 of 24 passes for 191 yards. Nick Mullens played a solid first half for the Vikings, solidifying his spot as Kirk Cousins’ backup. Mullens completed 14 of 20 passes for 139 yards and a 4-yard touchdown strike to tight end Nick Muse.