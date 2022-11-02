Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston.

When the Eagles (7-0) visit the Texans (1-5-1) on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night.

The Eagles rarely take a backseat to another team in Philly, but they understand they haven’t accomplished anything yet.

“Dawg mentality is that nothing matters of what happened before,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re ready to go get ready to go 1-0 this week. That’s something that it’s just a mindset that we have as an organization.”

The Eagles are the largest among eight road favorites in Week 9. They’re 13 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.

EAGLES, 34-13

Los Angeles Rams (plus 3) at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (3-5) are struggling. They’ve lost five of six, the offense can’t score, the defense is poor and coaching has been a problem. The Rams (3-4) have their own issues, but Aaron Donald could dominate a weak interior offensive line in a rematch from last January.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 22-20

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 3) at Atlanta

The Chargers (4-3) are supposed to be championship contenders. The NFC South-leading Falcons (4-4) are supposed to be rebuilding. This week both teams play like it.

BEST BET: CHARGERS, 31-20

Green Bay (minus 3) at Detroit

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have lost four in a row and are 3-5 for the first time since Brett Favre was in Green Bay. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row after the...