Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off.

Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs.

“We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and leading the Eagles to a 22-16 win over the Giants' backups in Week 18.

“Winning pretty is not a priority,” second-year coach Nick Sirianni said.

The Eagles, who are 14-1 with Hurts in the lineup and 0-2 without him, didn't need their second-year starter to be at his best in the regular-season finale, but they will the rest of the way.

Hurts and the Eagles will sit back and watch wild-card weekend which starts Saturday when the Seahawks (9-8) visit the 49ers (13-4).

On Sunday, the Vikings (13-4) host the Giants (9-7-1) and on Monday night, the Cowboys (12-5) visit the Buccaneers (8-9), who have a losing record but the biggest winner in playoff history with Tom Brady under center.

1. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (14-3). One Lombardi in three Super Bowl appearances: lost to Raiders 27-10 in Super Bowl 15, lost to Patriots 24-21 in Super Bowl 39, beat Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. Last year: 9-8, lost to Buccaneers 31-15 in wild-card round.

Plan the parade: Jalen Hurts. The third-year QB earned his first Pro Bowl selection and surged into MVP contention with one of the greatest seasons in team history. His 35 total touchdowns tied a franchise record and his bid to set several more marks was only slowed by a sprained right shoulder late in the season. Hurts missed two games and the...