Eagles, New York teams off to NFL's most surprising starts

Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll are reviving middling franchises in New York. The Seahawks are making sure the league doesn't forget about them. The Eagles may not lose a game.

This 2022 season has been filled with surprises — few bigger than the success of those teams.

The Jets, Giants and Seahawks had losing records and missed the playoffs last season. They're now finding success with rosters that lack star power, although some of their young players are on their way.

For the Eagles, it's not much of a surprise that they're winning — they added A.J. Brown to one of the NFL's most talented rosters and showed glimpses of their potential last season.

Still, they've stunned the league by blowing teams out and by grinding through close wins for an 8-0 start behind Jalen Hurts, who had much to prove this season, and second-year coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts and Sirianni have silenced any doubts. Hurts has led Philadelphia to its best start ever with MVP-caliber numbers: 2,042 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets (6-3) haven't made the playoffs since 2010 but are on pace for their first winning season since their 10-6 finish in 2015. They’re second in the AFC East with divisional wins over the Dolphins and Bills.

Much of New York’s success can be attributed to the production of players in the early stages of their careers and a fervid second-year head coach who is committed to erasing a losing culture.

“We've got to start expecting stuff like this,” Saleh said after the Jets upset the Packers in Week 6.

Twenty one players on the Jets' 53-man roster are in their first, second or third seasons. Nearly half the active roster is under 26 years old.

The Jets also have the front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year in cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who...