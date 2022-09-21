Early season downturn in offense avoids Ravens, Dolphins

The downturn in offense from the first two weeks of the NFL season hasn't touched all corners of the league with a handful of players and teams putting up staggering numbers.

Never was that more evident than from Miami's comeback win at Baltimore last week.

Scoring and passing efficiency are down significantly from recent years and at their lowest level at this point of the season since 2017, with the 21.4 points per game average down from 24.0 last year at this point and the second-lowest since 2011 to the 20.1 points per game in 2017. The 90 passer rating across the league is also the lowest through two weeks since the 87.9 in 2017.

But there was plenty of offense on a record-setting day in Baltimore on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six TDs, becoming the ninth quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards and six scores in the same game.

He joined Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Matt Flynn, Joe Montana, Joe Namath and Y.A. Tittle.

He got most of his production throwing to speedsters Tyreek Hill (11 catches for 190 yards and two TDs) and Jaylen Waddle (11 catches for 171 yards and two TDs). They are the first set of teammates to each have at least 170 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the same game.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson also had a noteworthy day, becoming the first player in NFL history to have a TD pass and a TD run of at least 75 yards in the same game.

Jackson threw for 318 yards and three scores and ran for 119 yards and a TD. Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have multiple games with at least 100 yards rushing and 300 yards passing, also doing it in a playoff loss to Tennessee in the 2019 season.

The Ravens and Dolphins weren't alone in putting up some prolific numbers.

