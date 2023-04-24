Elderly woman succumbed to her injuries

Earlier today RCMP had closed off 2100 block of Louie Drive in front of the Walmart due to a serious traffic incident.

An 82-year-old woman was walking in a parking lot when she was struck by a pick-up truck and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing but the scene has now been released by police as the victim’s family has been notified.

The Kelowna RCMP Victim Services team has been deployed and is available for witnesses that have been affected by this incident, for more information call 250-470-6242.