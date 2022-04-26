Introduction to Human Recourse Management

Date: May 2nd - 5th, 2022

Location: Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre

Looking to improve your skills in Human resources? OKIMAW Community & HR Solutions is hosting a four-day certificate course open to anyone looking to grow their skills. The Introduction to Human Resource Management course is being held at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre. This course will benefit anyone who is a new employee in an HR role, a manager performing HR functions, or a Chief and Council wanting to understand the HR role. Course fee is $800. Email EVENTS@OKIMAW.co to register now!