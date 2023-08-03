Ex-Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark reunites with Russell Wilson in Denver

Outside linebacker Frank Clark is still in the AFC West. Only now he's with the Denver Broncos instead of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who jettisoned him in a cost-cutting move this summer. The Broncos were in desperate need of more oomph in their pass rush and signed Clark for one year and $5.5 million. Clark has reunited with Russell Wilson in Denver. The two played together in Seattle during Clark's first four seasons in the NFL. Clark says neither he nor Wilson are nearing the finish line as they aim to help Denver snap a long playoff drought.