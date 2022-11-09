Falcons-Panthers back at it less than 2 weeks after OT game

The worst division in the NFL gets a prime-time matchup when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time in less than two weeks on Thursday night.

Despite a losing record, the Falcons (4-5) are in the mix for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) in the NFC South. The Panthers (2-7) aren’t that far behind despite a dismal season.

The teams produced an exciting finish in Atlanta on Oct. 30. The Falcons prevailed 37-34 in overtime after the Panthers missed two kicks that would’ve ended it.

P.J. Walker again starts over Baker Mayfield at quarterback for Carolina despite posting a 0.0 passer rating last week. He threw for a career-high 317 yards and a touchdown in his previous game against the Falcons.

Marcus Mariota might spend the night handing off after the Falcons averaged 5.7 yards per carry in last week’s loss to the Chargers and surpassed 200 yards rushing for the third time this season.

The Falcons are 3-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Road teams have won four of the past five Thursday night games. Pro Picks leans toward Atlanta because the Panthers are better off accumulating losses to get a top draft pick to land a potential franchise QB.

FALCONS 30-23

New Orleans (minus 2 1/2) at Pittsburgh

The Steelers (2-6) are rested after a bye while the Saints (3-6) are coming off a Monday night loss. Mike Tomlin’s team is better than its record. Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati and Tampa Bay and has lost one-score games to the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.

UPSET SPECIAL: STEELERS, 20-17

Indianapolis (plus 6 1/2) at Las Vegas

Jeff Saturday makes his coaching debut with the Colts (3-5-1) against the Raiders (2-6) and Josh McDaniels, who changed his mind about the job in Indianapolis after the Super Bowl in February 2018.

BEST...