Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches

Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator.

That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business.

That credit goes to a friend from college and an interview that took Steckel away from being a production assistant on “Iron Man 2" to his other passion: football.

Les Steckel, who worked for seven different NFL teams and coaches, had nothing to do with his son getting his first football job in Cleveland. His son called his father to tell him about the interview.

“It’s funny how that stuff works out, but growing up in that environment where it’s ... kind of hard to escape it,” Steckel said. "This is a fun business. There’s there’s some highs and lows, but it’s hard to match it with anything else.”

The potential downside of football as a family business, naturally, lurks in the issue of nepotism.

Fathers hiring sons or recommending them to friends on other teams can unwittingly perpetuate the sport’s long struggle with consistently placing coaches of color in the top roles.

The NFL’s annual diversity and inclusion report on occupational mobility patterns acknowledged the issue as recently as the 2020 edition, which cited internal league research that found a total of 63 coaches in the NFL were related either biologically or through marriage. Fifty-three were white.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent called out the issue in his introductory message published in the 2020 and 2021 reports: “Merit-based policies and practices need to be considered in order to discourage the system of nepotism that unduly influences the hiring cycle — family, agents, friend networks.”

In the 2022 edition, there’s no...