Conservatives

Helena Konanz

Helena is the Conservative candidate from the riding of the South Okanagan-West Kootenay. She is running to guarantee the riding has the representation it deserves in Ottawa.

Helena has her undergraduate degree in Political Science from UCLA and her master’s degree from UBC Okanagan. She is a former world-ranked tennis player and coach and has won seven Canadian National Masters Tennis Championships.

Helena previously worked for Nike Inc., is a small business coach, and has owned a successful family business for the past 25 years.

From 2011-2018 she served as a Penticton City Councillor and as a Director for the Regional District, Okanagan-Similkameen. She has volunteered throughout the community, including 10 years as a tennis coach at Penticton Secondary School, with the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, the Soupateria, and Rotary Club.

Helena and her husband Adam have been married 28 years and have two grown children, Zakary and Zoe.