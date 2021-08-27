Conservatives

Mel Arnold (incumbent)

A long-time business owner and active volunteer, Mel Arnold has always been passionate about enriching the opportunities available for all those in the North Okanagan–Shuswap. His dedication to conservation made him a natural for his role as Deputy Shadow Minister for Fisheries Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard, where he is able to continue his efforts toward conservation on a national scale.

Mel has built strong relationships with all levels of government around the North Okanagan–Shuswap and across Canada- relationships which he will continue to strengthen when he is re-elected.

Mel and his wife Linda have been married for 40 years, have one daughter and son-in-law, and are lifetime residents of the North Okanagan–Shuswap area they love.

Mel Arnold was elected to the House of Commons on October 19, 2015, and with your support, will return to continue the work as your representative from the North Okanagan–Shuswap.