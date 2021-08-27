Green Party

Andrea Gunner

Andrea Gunner is a professional agrologist with thirty years experience in business planning, agricultural marketing and agricultural economics.

Andrea has been involved in a number of projects connecting agricultural producers with consumers in sustainable and economically viable systems. She has worked in farm business management, market and economic research for individual farm clients, producer co-operatives, farmers markets, first nations, industry associations and government at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.

Together with her husband, they run a certified organic, pastured poultry operation raising roasting chickens and turkeys on a small acreage in the North Okanagan.