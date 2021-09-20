Brennan Wauters

If you are a voter in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, you are safe to vote GREEN.

If you know people who are leaning toward Green but are uncertain, please pass along this message to anyone who would like some guidance. And further, pass this message along to anyone who is interested, or who might want to know what I stand for and what the Green Party of Canada is about.

Imagine yourself an 18-year-old first-time voter…, and then further imagine yourself at age 47 in the year 2050. You have children, you may have grandchildren arriving soon. Your work is fulfilling, exciting and provides for your family’s needs. On a typical day, you walk out of your house and an autonomous electric vehicle pulls up to take you to work. In transit, you scroll through your participatory democracy app voting on various municipal, provincial and federal legislative and budgetary initiatives. On the radio, you hear that the Wild Salmon return of 2050 is the most successful on record. Moreover, you know that the Southern resident Orca population is the largest in number and healthiest we have ever seen, the bird population has recovered to normal and diverse levels, the economy is booming, opportunities exist everywhere, and Canada’s global trade in value-added products has never been better. Most important, the world’s coastlines are geographically exactly as they were in 2021.

The Green Party of Canada has a plan to get you to that vision of 2050. It is the only plan that outlines a careful, graduated, and costed sector-by-sector reduction in our fossil fuel dependency while ensuring at the same time, we build the electrical infrastructure necessary to arrive at a zero-carbon economy in 2050; we have a plan for a clean green prosperous economy. It is an intentional, considered plan that allows us to arrive at a place of peace, prosperity, ecological regeneration, and cooperation, all while ensuring a safe future for our children and grandchildren and generations beyond. It is the plan that can slow down species extinction and guarantee that if you bring children into the world, they will have a better chance at exceeding the benefits you have enjoyed in your own life.

I am so committed and invested in that plan to get you and your family to that vision of 2050, that I am offering the citizens of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola a unique proposition: As your representative at the federal level, I will sacrifice my wage as an MP and only accept the wage of a mid-ranking Canadian Soldier, in solidarity with our national defense responsibilities AND because the average median income of Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola resides at approximately the same level. Any remaining wage provided to me above this median amount will be used to initiate the installation of solar panels on public buildings in the riding in cooperation with individuals and institutions in the riding. I am committed and invested to show you that this necessary transition is an opportunity. I work directly in the energy industry reducing people’s energy needs and increasing energy production capacity. There is no end in sight for the work and opportunity ahead. With your vote on September 20th, we will see that vision of 2050 arrive.

Thank you for taking the time to consider what the future must be.

Green Party of Canada is distinct, in that we are bound to focus on our constituents, not the dictates of the party as has been demonstrated in our current parliament and political system. I was charged with the responsibility to represent the people of the riding of Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola and to provide unprecedented transparency and options for citizen involvement in the decisions and topics discussed in the Parliament of Canada and locals alike. Like the political imperative to localize economics, The Green Party of Canada is also localizing democracy.

As a member of the Association of Energy Engineers Certified Energy Manager and BC electrician, I have been specializing in alternative energy, having installed many \solar photovoltaic systems in BC, as well as contributing to industrial wind turbine production facilities in BC and Alberta. I bring knowledge of the environment to everything that I have undertaken, for the betterment of Canadians and future generations. I also have Project Management Certification from the Sauder School of Business, UBC.

Having been an energy and environmental activist since graduating from McGill University with a Master’s degree in Communications, my professional life focuses on the zero-carbon economy based on alternative energy and preserving Canada’s environmental wealth. I also seek to ensure that equality is given priority in Canadian society, as well as ensuring that care to Canadians who are vulnerable or in need, is provided while at the same time building a system that prevents Canadians from such adversity. My involvement in education has equipped me with the ability to seek consensus in problem-solving while respecting and validating different opinions, values, and experiences of people from diverse backgrounds, while also working with youth and young people, believing that alternatives to the current system will have noticeable benefits for youth, indigenous peoples, newly-arrived citizens, and future generations of all Canadians.