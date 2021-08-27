Ken Robertson

Ken Robertson, M.S.M. is a dedicated husband and father of four. He is Secwepemcúl’ecw from Neskonlith Indian Band, located in the south-central part of British Columbia. Ken is a passionate community leader and proud to be the Liberal Candidate for South Okanagan—West Kootenay.

Ken has dedicated his career in the public service to advocating for all children with autism spectrum disorder. He is a former Board Member of Autism Ontario, Implementation Working Group with the Province of Ontario, and Social Inclusion Working Group with the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (CAHS). In addition, he has experience speaking in conferences and committees on the needs-based approach to Autism services. Also, he is a volunteer with the Giiwedin Anang Council, which provides a traditional approach to guiding the families towards the best possible outcome for the children.

In 2020, Ken received the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) for the Governor-General for his advocacy work with the ASD community.

Ken is passionate about investing in a fairer, greener economy that empowers future generations and making life better for families right here in our community. Ken and the Liberal Party of Canada will deliver!

Ken’s hobbies include fishing, playing basketball and cooking.