Shelley Desautels

A champion for a better future in North Okanagan–Shuswap

Shelley has spent her whole life in the North Okanagan–Shuswap, having been born and raised in Vernon and having lived in Salmon Arm for the last 7 years. Not only is Shelley a friendly face in the community, but she has a deep understanding of the local needs and dynamics of our region and communities.

New to politics, Shelley is a natural leader with a passion for helping others, and community engagement. She decided to run because she saw the need for real leadership in our communities and believes an engaged, local Liberal representative will best support the needs of North Okanagan–Shuswap.

Right now, we are still working to finish the fight against COVID-19, while facing a housing crisis, a climate emergency, and the urgent need to achieve Truth and Reconciliation. To address these issues, our community needs a leader who will be our voice in Ottawa and is willing to fight for smart policy. Shelley is dedicated to putting in the hours and the hard work to see these policies through.

Shelley works as the GIS Certificate Instructor at Okanagan College, teaching mapping and data analysis. She also owns her own mapping company, where she works with First Nations Community Forests. She is the Vice President of the Boxing for Wellness Society, a director of the Shuswap Cycling Club, a Director of the BC Community Forest Association, and the Service officer at the Royal Canadian Legion.

With your support, Shelley will never stop working hard to build a better future for everyone in North Okanagan–Shuswap, and work locally to achieve positive change for our communities.