Richard Cannings (incumbent)

As a biologist, I have spent my life working to protect BC’s environment and wildlife.

I got into politics to bring a scientific voice to the fight against climate change. Before entering politics, I operated my own consulting company and worked on conservation and bird population projects for government and NGOs. I was born and raised in Penticton and still live on the West Bench near Penticton in my long-time family home.

This summer’s heatwave has awakened Canadians to a new sense of urgency and a new deeper understanding of the critical importance of taking climate action seriously. I’m proud of what the NDP has accomplished to strengthen Canada’s first Climate Accountability Act. Since becoming your member of Parliament in 2015 I’ve fought hard for bold actions on this front. We must seize this moment and push for bolder action.

The pandemic has shown us what we can accomplish quickly when faced with a clear crisis. We need to face climate change the same way and stop making only tentative moves to a clean energy economy. Young people are deeply concerned about their future as climate change continues to impact our world. Workers are deeply concerned about their future as they see good jobs in the fossil fuel sector disappearing. We must fight the climate crisis like we actually want to win and invest in good sustainable jobs in our region. Our plan doesn’t leave people behind.

I stand with Jagmeet and the NDP to advocate for significant federal investments in affordable housing; to deliver on a Universal Pharmacare plan, and to expand our health care system to include the dental and mental health care that Canadians need.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked hard with my NDP colleagues in parliament to get more support for people, faster. We helped ensure that working Canadians had access to CERB, that students and seniors received support, and defended small businesses. We must continue to fight to get results for families and workers through our recovery. We need to close loopholes and increase enforcement so the ultra-rich 1% that profited off the pandemic pay their fair share.

My priorities for our region reflect what I want for my children and my grandchildren. A safe place to live, a healthy family living in a healthy environment, access to a promising future, and a society that values our diversity and indigenous heritage.