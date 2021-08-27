Ron Johnston

The last year has shown that when you send New Democrats to Ottawa, we get results. Jagmeet and I will keep fighting for you.

Ron Johnston comes from a background in mechanical design and understands that complex challenges require creative solutions. He knows that, if you want a solution to succeed, you need to involve everyone who will be affected and engage them in a spirit of collaboration of friendship – a spirit that is central to the values of Jagmeet Singh’s NDP.

Ron is passionate about the environment and recognizes that Canada must take swift action to address the climate emergency and build a robust, sustainable economy. He supports putting an end to fossil fuel subsidies and developing clean energy technologies that create well-paid jobs here in North Okanagan–Shuswap and across Canada.

Creating good, green jobs will help us address Canada’s affordability crisis – but it is only part of the solution. Far too many hard-working families are being left behind as housing costs skyrocket and corporations build monopolies while wages stagnate. Ron strongly supports the NDP’s commitment to immediately address affordability in North Okanagan–Shuswap.

Ron is also committed to fighting for action to reduce the cost of prescription drugs by instituting universal pharmacare, so that nobody goes without the medications they need. Additionally, he places great importance on working towards justice for and reconciliation with Indigenous people.

Ron has lived in North Okanagan–Shuswap for over 15 years and is familiar with the diversity of this large district, which encompasses many rural, urban, and Indigenous communities. He will be a local voice on the issues that matter to people here and will fight to ensure we get a fair pandemic recovery that benefits all our communities.

My priorities for our region reflect what I want for my children and my grandchildren. A safe place to live, a healthy family living in a healthy environment, access to a promising future, and a society that values our diversity and indigenous heritage.