People's Party of Canada

Sean Taylor

My name is Sean Taylor. I grew up in Vernon, and spent most of my life working in Alberta. I joined the Canadian military in 2002 as a member of the Calgary Highlanders, and I did a tour in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

I'm currently an emergency nurse for Interior Health, working in Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton.

In 2015, I noticed a real shift in dialogue in our country. The language had changed, focuses had changed, and I started becoming alarmed at what I was hearing.

And when I came across Maxime Bernier, the leader of our party, for the first time in my life, a Canadian politician was saying things that resonated with me. I became a founding member.

We're the one voice of dissent in Canadian politics. The other parties are all about mass immigration, massive carbon tax, massive deficits.

We're the one party that says we'll balance the books, come up with a fair tax plan for everyone, get rid of corporate welfare, and lower our immigration numbers to a reasonable level.

My number one issue is sovereignty. We need to stop letting foreign interests dictate what's going on in this country. We rely on immigration to make the economic wheels turn, but the numbers we're doing now are unrealistic and unreasonable.

To the environment, when I look at all these parties, they have the same platform. Wind and solar. This is completely ridiculous.

There are two things that'll bring us off carbon. That's next-gen nuclear, and thermonuclear. The international thermonuclear reactor being built in France right now is something we'll be looking back at as a species. I plan on initiating a private member's bill to get Canada involved.

We also want the complete abolition of corporate welfare and subsidies - getting rid of safety nets for companies that curry favor within the government, like Bombardier and SNC-Lavalin. If you can't make it on your own, you don't deserve to do business in Canada.