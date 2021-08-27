People's Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing

Kyle Delfing is passionate about family, freedom, and financial prosperity! As an entrepreneur in Vernon, BC. Kyle started a moving company with very little capital. The company grew with drive, determination, and hard work, servicing the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, and going Canada-wide, coast to coast, with no agency affiliation. Born to a single mother, Kyle grew up in the North End of Winnipeg, where "People before Profit" is the motto.

He learned the benefits of hard work at the age of 11, washing dishes and learning hands-on skills with many part-time jobs as a teen, eventually landing in logistics. Logistics afforded him experience in every aspect of transport from driving to shipping/receiving to cross rail management, finally working in heavy equipment operations and management.

He now enjoys passing on his experience as a youth by employing young people and mentoring those who need help in the workforce to procure a better life.

No stranger to politics, Kyle has advocated in Winnipeg and Vernon to change by-laws, pave roadways, update old policies, and have unfair policies rescinded.

Running for the People's party in 2019 led him to take up more work within the party. 2020 brought new challenges and new opportunities, and with the snap provincial election, Kyle ran by invitation, with the CPBC earning 12.5% of the vote in Vernon-Monashee.

The 2021 election is the most crucial in recent history. We must change the course of Canada this election. We can not continue to let Canada slip into unimaginable debt, risk having no voice of reason to debate crucial issues or elect leaders who stand firmly for freedom, a clean environment, safety, and prosperity for all Canadians. The old way isn't working. The last 18 months have proven we need new ideas, fearless people, and a strong voice for Canadian values in Ottawa.

Some of Kyle's goals as a Member of Parliament for the North Okanagan Shuswap include:

- Bring jobs to the North Okanagan Shuswap, which have a low impact on the environment.

- Advocate for accessible drug addiction rehabilitation in scientifically proven, successful programs rather than drug addiction enablement.

- Make Highway #1 an infrastructure priority and create four lanes right through the North Okanagan Shuswap.

- Support the completion of infrastructure promises made by past Canadian governments to our communities.

- Advocate for and educate Canadians in their Charter of Rights and Freedoms.



If elected, Kyle's skills in time management will allow him to be always available to every citizen and anyone who has an interest in the North Okanagan Shuswap. Kyle and his Fiancée Amanda have roots deep in the community. Through their teamwork, dedication, and quick thinking, together with you, we can all rebuild and uplift this community, supporting those born here and those who choose to bring their lives here!

I'd like to be that voice.