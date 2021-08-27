iHeartRadio

People's Party of Canada

Kathryn McDonald

Website Email Facebook Twitter Instagram

Kathyrn McDonald

Kathryn is a mid-30s Paralegal/Legal Assistant who’s worked in the industry for over 12 years. She works every day to protect Canadians who suffer injury at the hands of others. Kathryn has a keen sense of justice and fully supports truth, transparency, and equality of opportunity. Kathryn represents that demographic that will lead this country for decades to come.  

Please support Kathryn in her desire to help the People’s Party of Canada put Canadians back in control of their destinies!

 

 

 