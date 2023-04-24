Fire set to willow tree in waterfront park

The City is seeking the public’s help identifying people who celebrated Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 by setting fire to a large, mature willow tree in Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of the fire made at 1:38 p.m. A fire was discovered burning in the root system, and while extinguished, the tree was significantly damaged and will need to be removed. Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue, where the tree was located, is still an active construction site and was fenced off on Saturday.

“I didn’t think this needed to be said, but trees like this one deliver a lot of value for our community. They offer shade and beauty, they benefit the urban ecosystem and provide habitat for birds and other wildlife,” said Urban Forestry Supervisor Tara Bergeson. “Because this specific tree was right on the water it also helped prevent erosion. It’s a significant loss and it’s especially frustrating because we’ve seen a number of similar incidents involving trees in recent months. We can replant, of course, but it will take years for a new tree to become established.”

Substantial resources will be required to remove the damaged tree and restore the site. Investigations and efforts to identify individuals responsible for this latest case of vandalism are underway and we encourage residents to come forward with any information they might have.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or has information relating to, this incident is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21426.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.