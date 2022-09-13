First-place Seahawks relish unexpected 1-0 start to season

SEATTLE (AP) — For at least one week this season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves all alone in first place in the NFC West.

In no other week might it be a sweeter feeling for the Seahawks then after Week 1 and their 17-16 upset of the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

With all the attention focused on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle with the Broncos after his offseason trade to Denver, the Seahawks managed to steal a victory despite being a touchdown underdog at home.

And there watching it all unfold was a group of former Seahawks. The night was a family reunion of sorts, with Richard Sherman, Doug Baldwin, Marshawn Lynch, Sidney Rice, Cliff Avril and K.J. Wright all strolling along the sideline before the game waiting to see what Wilson would do in his first game no longer in a Seahawks uniform.

By the end of the night those former Seahawks players seemed to be celebrating just as much as the players in the locker room responsible for the victory.

“It was obvious how much they wanted to win the game,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM on Tuesday. “And we were representing them with everything we were doing and we were playing for them as much.”

While the victory was lustfully celebrated by coaches, players and fans that gladly booed Wilson most of the night, it was still just one game and there were plenty of faults the Seahawks showed. They didn’t suddenly change the expected narrative of this being a season of restructuring for Seattle.

But Seattle may end up being more competitive than expected, especially if Geno Smith can perform as he did in the first half against the Broncos when he was nearly perfect.

“It was just another win, great win, with the team,” Smith said. “I love the way our guys stood up. I love the passion we...