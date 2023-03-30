Florida QB Richardson puts on another show for NFL execs
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson put on another show for NFL coaches, general managers and scouts. This one was a follow-up to his record-setting performance at the combine earlier this month and ended with an impressive backflip at midfield. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback skipped all the measurement drills on campus since there was little chance he would have improved on his gaudy numbers from Indianapolis. But he did throw at the team’s indoor practice facility. He misfired a few times, overthrowing one receiver 70 yards away and launching a deep ball that hit the ceiling. He felt as if he accomplished his main objective, which was to showcase his accuracy.
-
Donald Trump, first President to be indictedFor the first time an ex President is being charged with a criminal offense.
-
Mission Creek Park and Greenway Closed for investigationMission Creek Park and Greenway Closed for investigation
-
Donald Trump, first President to be indictedFor the first time an ex President is being charged with a criminal offense.
-
Coffee with a cop back by popular demandThere'll be four in Kelowna during April.
-
COSAR rescue three people and dog along High Rim trail near Lake CountryYesterday afternoon (March 29, 2023) COSAR was called out to locate and extract three hikers and their dogs from the High Rim trail between Oyama Lake and Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country.
-
Popular Knox Mountain hiking trail "Paul's Tomb" to partially closeBeginning Monday, April 3 until the end of May, the Paul’s Tomb Trail on Knox Mountain will be closed.
-
West Kelowna City Council highlights for March 28, 2023Here are some of the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on March 28, 2023.
-
RCMP distracted driving crackdown results in 45 charges and tickets issuedNew rates will take effect next month for City of Vernon owned and operated parking lots, the downtown Parkade, and the Paddlewheel and Kalavista boat launches.
-
New rates for City of Vernon parking lots, boat launches take effect April 1New rates will take effect next month for City of Vernon owned and operated parking lots, the downtown Parkade, and the Paddlewheel and Kalavista boat launches.