Florida QB Richardson puts on another show for NFL execs

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson put on another show for NFL coaches, general managers and scouts. This one was a follow-up to his record-setting performance at the combine earlier this month and ended with an impressive backflip at midfield. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback skipped all the measurement drills on campus since there was little chance he would have improved on his gaudy numbers from Indianapolis. But he did throw at the team’s indoor practice facility. He misfired a few times, overthrowing one receiver 70 yards away and launching a deep ball that hit the ceiling. He felt as if he accomplished his main objective, which was to showcase his accuracy.