Food For Thought a great success!

The 2nd Annual Tree of Dreams hosted by Hotel Eldorado was a big success, bringing in $10,000 in support of Kelowna’s ‘Food for Thought’ in their fight against childhood food insecurity. Braving unseasonably cold weather for the outdoor event, hundreds of locals enjoyed the beautiful Christmas display at the Hotel Eldorado with crafters, musicians, vendors and Santa all joining to support the work of ‘Food for Thought’.

Chloe Kam, Lead Program Manager at Food for Thought says the organization was thrilled to partner once again with the Hotel Eldorado and Argus Properties. Kam says the Tree of Dreams helps to raise awareness of just how much childhood food insecurity there is in our region, "In the Central Okanagan there is a 16% poverty rate* which means that one in six school children experience food poverty. Food for Thought raises money and then distributes the food into local schools through its sixty volunteers with the privacy of the children and their families protected throughout.”

(* BC Child Poverty Report Card 2021 by First Call) Mark Jeanes, General Manager of the Hotel Eldorado says they are proud to support Food for Thought (Kelowna), “We have families of our own and know how important it is to provide a safe, healthy and supportive place for children and their families. Most of us take for granted simply knowing where our next meal is coming from but there are many in our city and the valley who are not so fortunate. We are proud to have helped and we are looking forward to presenting this spectacular event again, in 2023.” Argus Properties, which owns the Hotel Eldorado, is committed to supporting important community based charitable organizations throughout the year. Larry Sie, General Managing Partner at Argus says their support for the Tree of Dreams is just one example, “For fifty years Argus has sought to do good work, creating stable employment for our staff and adding positive developments for the communities in which we work. That includes being able to support organizations like Food for Thought, the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and many others.”