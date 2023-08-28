Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch gets November trial date in Las Vegas DUI case

A November trial has been set for former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on misdemeanor charges following his arrest a year ago on suspicion of drunken driving when he was found in a damaged sports car on a downtown Las Vegas street. A Las Vegas Municipal Court judge on Monday scheduled a two-day trial on charges also including driving an unregistered vehicle. Lynch didn't appear in person in court. He pleaded not guilty in March to all charges. Police say he was asleep behind the wheel of an undriveable Ford Mustang Shelby that had missing and damaged wheels. His lawyers argue the vehicle was safely parked and that Lynch can't be charged with DUI.