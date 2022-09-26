Frustration growing after Seahawks stumble on defense

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It’s early but there is some clear frustration starting to show with the Seattle Seahawks.

It's evident from the head coach. It's obvious from some veteran players. And none of it has to do with what most outsiders expected to be Seattle’s biggest weakness entering the season — the quarterback.

“I just know that we are at a crossroads right now. We need to get it together, that’s the biggest thing,” veteran Seattle defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said. “Everybody needs to be accountable and go through the film and fix it. I think that’s the biggest thing, being disciplined, do your job, and trust your brothers. You have to trust that your brother is going to do their job.

"Again, we have a lot of football left, so we have to get it together.”

The frustration was elevated after Sunday’s 27-23 loss to Atlanta that saw the Seahawks waste a performance from quarterback Geno Smith that should be good enough to win most weeks.

Smith threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Considering how the Seahawks want to play, that should be more than enough in most weeks.

But it wasn’t enough against the Falcons because Seattle is having continued issues defensively. Against the Falcons, it was Seattle's inability to stop the run as Atlanta rushed for 179 yards a week after San Francisco ran for 189. While some of the struggles can be attributed to scheme changes and new personnel, giving up 4.9 yards per rush is infuriating and unacceptable for coach Pete Carroll.

“We have to play with each other and play relative to each other better than we are,” Carroll said. “And that’s getting off the blocks at the right time, and fitting at the right time and not giving them any added space that that gives those runners...