Garoppolo heads long list of QBs on move in free agency

Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to Las Vegas for a new start with the Raiders. Sam Darnold is heading West to replace Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers' roster. Mike White, Case Keenum and Jarrett Stidham have new teams, too. And Deshaun Watson is staying in Cleveland, but with a restructured deal with the Browns. Quarterbacks took front and center on Monday as the NFL free agency began with teams allowed to negotiate — and agree to deals — with unrestricted free agents.