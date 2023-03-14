Garoppolo heads long list of QBs on move in free agency
Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to Las Vegas for a new start with the Raiders. Sam Darnold is heading West to replace Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers' roster. Mike White, Case Keenum and Jarrett Stidham have new teams, too. And Deshaun Watson is staying in Cleveland, but with a restructured deal with the Browns. Quarterbacks took front and center on Monday as the NFL free agency began with teams allowed to negotiate — and agree to deals — with unrestricted free agents.
COSAR aids injured snowmobile rider in Greystokes Provincial Park MondayIt was a textbook operation for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Monday.
West Kelowna RCMP say Monday incident involving man in distress resulted in use of bomb squadDuring the investigation, officers located some potentially volatile materials which required consultation with the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU)
Load restrictions in effectPursuant to Section 6 of the City of Vernon Traffic Bylaw #5600, notice is hereby given that load restrictions are in effect on all roadways within Vernon’s municipal boundaries. All roads will be limited to legal axle loading 70%.
Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for March 13Here are the more notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on March 13, 2023.
Multiple properties and storage raided by RCMP: seizure of weapons, drugs, $100kA drug trafficking investigation led by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of an arsenal of guns and significant quantity of suspected drugs and cash.
Kelowna k to 5 students taugfh important dental health lessons by OC studentsMore than 700 children between Kindergarten and Grade 5 received free oral health education through February, as OC Certified Dental Assistant students shared what they have learned through a special community outreach program at elementary schools in Kelowna.
Is this your mixing board?RCMP want to return it to its rightful owner.