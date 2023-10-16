Geno Smith carried the blame but there were plenty of factors in why the Seahawks faltered

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is usually quick to take the blame if something doesn't go right even if he’s not completely at fault. That was the case again Sunday after the Seahawks' frustrating 17-13 loss at Cincinnati where Smith had far from his best game. Despite throwing for 323 yards, Smith tossed two interceptions, missed a couple of big play opportunities and at times appeared hesitant to throw. Smith needed to be better in some critical moments but he didn’t need to shoulder all the blame for this loss as there were issues with the offensive line and perhaps better play calling that could have led to more success.