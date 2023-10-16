Geno Smith carried the blame but there were plenty of factors in why the Seahawks faltered
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is usually quick to take the blame if something doesn't go right even if he’s not completely at fault. That was the case again Sunday after the Seahawks' frustrating 17-13 loss at Cincinnati where Smith had far from his best game. Despite throwing for 323 yards, Smith tossed two interceptions, missed a couple of big play opportunities and at times appeared hesitant to throw. Smith needed to be better in some critical moments but he didn’t need to shoulder all the blame for this loss as there were issues with the offensive line and perhaps better play calling that could have led to more success.
Parkinson Recreation Centre temporary closureThe pool and aquatic area at Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) will be temporarily closed starting Monday, October 23, 2023,
Third Year in a Row: RCMP Conducts Traffic BlitzFor the third consecutive year, the West Kelowna RCMP in partnership with BC Highway Patrol, conducted a comprehensive traffic blitz along Highway 97 focusing on tire requirements while travelling on BC highways.
Connected Community Capital Program accepting applicationsLocal community and sports groups can now apply for a share of more than $700,000 in funding for new amenities on City property.
City of Kelowna Council releases progress report on priorities for 2023 to 2026The six-month report shows completed and planned actions that advance the six key priority areas and 22 actions endorsed in March 2023.
SD23 recognizing National School Bus Safety WeekPassing a stopped school bus with its red flashing lights activated endangers children and carries strong penalties.
Forest Practices Board to Audit Tolko operations near RevelstokeAuditors will examine whether timber harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture, wildfire protection and associated planning carried out between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2023, meets the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.
Kelowna Traffic Alert: Pattern change at Abbott St. and Royal Ave. for crosswalk constructionConstruction of a new raised crosswalk at the Abbott Street and Royal Avenue intersection will take place from Oct. 18 through mid-November.
Kelowna teen named national finalist in RBC Training Ground programKaleb Poitras is in the running to join Team Canada, in a sport he’d never considered.
City installs bat boxes as part of joint effort to become more bat-friendlyThe City’s Parks team has installed 11 bat boxes as part of a joint initiative involving local students, the BC Community Bat Program and the Penticton Museum & Archives.