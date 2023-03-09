Geno Smith gets the spotlight after new deal with Seahawks
Geno Smith finally got to enjoy a day of being in the spotlight after signing the big contract that had eluded him most of his career. Smith's three-year contract with the Seahawks will keep him as the presumptive starting quarterback in Seattle following a breakout season. Smith was named the AP comeback player of the year and was selected to the Pro Bowl after leading Seattle to an unexpected playoff berth. His reward was a deal that could be worth up to $105 million with all the incentives.
B.C. may see more stink bugs than in past years, scientist suggestsB.C.'s summer-like weather that continued into October of last year provided the perfect conditions for young stink bugs to thrive and grow into fully-developed adults — and that means the province could be seeing more of them.
Pushor Mitchell LLP appoints new COOKara James has over 24 years of experience.
Penticton RCMP warning the public about the "Grandparent Scam"Police all over the country are seeing an alarming increase in the number of seniors being scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Minor change for annual spring chipping program in 2023The City of Vernon’s annual spring chipping program is set to return, with crews collecting pruning material from residences between the end of March and mid-April.
Kelowna among eight cities receiving funds for improving accessibilityThe Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) is pleased to celebrate eight municipalities across British Columbia who have committed to improving accessibility through their participation in the B.C. Grants Program.
Tips to handle and identify fake CRA scam calls during tax seasonScammers posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) continue their attempts to trick you into handing over money or personal information.
SD 23 suspends second comment period at public meetings after "discriminatory comments"After recent discriminatory comments made by the public at board meetings and on social media, The Board of Education suspended the second public question/comment period at public board meetings to ensure a safe working environment for staff, students, and trustees.
City of Kelowna says springing forward a good reminder to check and change smoke alarm batteriesKelowna Fire Department is reminding residents it’s the perfect time to change the batteries in smoke detectors as we get ready to spring forward with Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, March 12.