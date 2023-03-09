iHeartRadio

Geno Smith gets the spotlight after new deal with Seahawks


Geno Smith finally got to enjoy a day of being in the spotlight after signing the big contract that had eluded him most of his career. Smith's three-year contract with the Seahawks will keep him as the presumptive starting quarterback in Seattle following a breakout season. Smith was named the AP comeback player of the year and was selected to the Pro Bowl after leading Seattle to an unexpected playoff berth. His reward was a deal that could be worth up to $105 million with all the incentives.
