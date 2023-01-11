Geno Smith ready for playoffs, next chapter of comeback year

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith smiled and joked about some of his teammates on Wednesday, showing none of the signs that might be apparent for someone about to add another first to the resume in the 10th season of his career.

Smith certainly doesn't seem overly stressed with his first playoff start on the horizon.

“I’ve always had that thought process that if I did get an opportunity that this is where we should be,” Smith said. “And like I said, it’s not about me. It’s about the team and everyone else around me, and how we are collectively coming together and how we collectively have gotten to the playoffs.”

The next and maybe final chapter to what has been one of the best comeback stories in the league this season will take place this weekend when Smith and the Seahawks face San Francisco in the NFC wild card game.

Seattle is a massive underdog to the 49ers and has been written off by most analysts as not being ready for the playoff stage. But that falls in line with Seattle’s entire season — derided in the summer as not having enough talent, only to see Smith and his teammates defy those expectations and achieve just enough to sneak into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

Making the postseason provides a definition of success to the season for both Smith and the Seahawks. But he doesn’t want getting there to be the end of the story.

“I don’t think we should be getting hyped up right now or acting like this is our end goal because we have another goal in mind,” Smith said. “Obviously it starts just one game at a time, one play, one practice at a time, staying focused on staying in the moment. But we know that we can’t just say, ‘Oh, we’re happy to be in the playoffs.’ There’s more to it. We’ve got to stay focused on that.”

Smith finished the...