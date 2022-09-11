Geno Smith ready for spotlight as Seahawks host Broncos

SEATTLE (AP) — When Geno Smith was last a full-time starter to begin a season in the NFL, he was just a kid in relative terms.

Young. Inexperienced. Prone to repeated mistakes.

“Back then, there were a lot of things that I didn’t know, not because I was not trying, but because I was just young,” Smith said.

A lot older and hopefully wiser, Smith’s chance at again being a starter begins Monday night when the Seahawks host the Denver Broncos. It will be eight years since the previous time he was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the regular season.

And depending on how this season goes, it could be Smith’s last chance to be in that role.

“He’s had all the prep. He’s ready to roll,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I would say this is the best Geno has ever been and the best command he’s ever had. It gives him a really good chance to be a great asset for us.”

Most of the quarterback attention on Monday night will be on the other side of the field and rightfully so. After a decade in Seattle that included two NFC titles and the only Super Bowl championship in franchise history, Russell Wilson will make his debut with Denver against the team that gave him an NFL opportunity as a third-round pick in 2012.

Wilson’s tenure in Seattle ended this offseason after 158 regular-season starts, 292 touchdown passes, nine playoff victories and a long list of franchise records.

His return to Seattle was always going to be a primetime showcase, and seemingly a perfect cap to Week 1.

“I do understand everything that is going on around us. Russell was the man here for a while and I know there will be emotions on both sides, but I’m not caught up in that. I’m just focused on taking care of business,” Smith said.

Smith beat...