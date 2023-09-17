iHeartRadio

Geno Smith's 2nd TD pass to Tyler Lockett lifts the Seahawks to a 37-31 OT win over the Lions


Geno Smith threw a second touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett on the opening drive of overtime, lifting the Seattle Seahawks to a 37-31 win over the Detroit Lions. The Seahawks earned the victory after the Lions rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, extending the game with Riley Patterson’s 38-yard field goal as regulation expired. Smith threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to Lockett early in the fourth and Tre Brown returned a Jared Goff interception for a score on the ensuring drive to give Seattle a 31-21 lead.
