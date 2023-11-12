Geno Smith's big throws and Jason Myers' walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26
Jason Myers converted his fifth field goal of the game, a 43-yarder as time expired, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders 29-26. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Washington QB Sam Howell traded big throws and touchdown passes in the final 5 minutes, but it was Smith who had the the final chance at the victory and came through. Howell pulled Washington even at 26-26 on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds remaining. Smith took over and made a pair of big throws to DK Metcalf to get the Seahawks into field goal range.
Agricultural Advisory Committee applications open: City of KelownaThe AAC consists of five or seven voting members from the agricultural industry and two non-voting members from Interior Health and the Ministry of Agriculture who will each serve for a two-year term.
Follow detour signs for temporary entrance to City Hall this ThursdayCity Hall will remain open, and anyone visiting the building is asked to watch for on-site signage and to follow the detours to the temporary entrance at the back of the building.
Coming to Vernon: U-Haul to Develop Industrial Land for New StoreA state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Vernon thanks to the recent U-Haul acquisition of 4 acres of industrial land at 4401 25th Ave.
Temporary detours of 33rd Street and 42rd AvenueStarting as early as 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 33rd Street between 42nd and 43rd Avenues will be closed to through traffic.
MP Tracy Gray: Mortgages in CrisisRead the latest column from Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tray Gray.
