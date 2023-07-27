Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks

At this time a year ago, every snap Geno Smith took, every pass he made during the Seattle Seahawks training camp was being charted and analyzed and compared. He was under a microscope because of his past performance and in the midst of a quarterback competition. Smith is carrying that same mindset into training camp this season for Seattle, even if his status has changed. Smith was the NFL’s comeback player of the year last season, helping lead his team to an unexpected playoff berth and gaining the financial payday he long hoped to earn. But he knows there's more room to improve if Seattle is going to remain a contender in the NFC.